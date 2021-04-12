Michigan reports 9,674 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths since Saturday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Monday, April 12, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 9,674 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths linked to the virus since Saturday.
That brings Michigan's total to 747,697 and 16,512 deaths.
The state of Michigan's vaccine dashboard reports that more than 5 million vaccine doses have been administered.
The governor's office is urging people to maintain masks and social distancing until 70% of the population is vaccinated.
CDC HEAD WARNS AGAINST SURGING COVID VACCINES TO MICHIGAN, SAYS SHUTDOWN NEEDED
A top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official says surging vaccines to Michigan would not help the hard-hit state control the latest COVID-19 wave that has strained its hospitals and is raising concerns nationwide because vaccines take two to six weeks to confer protection.
Advertisement
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a White House coronavirus briefing Monday that the answer in a crisis situation such as Michigan is facing is to go back to virus control basics.
WHERE TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE NEAR YOU
There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.
Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.
CONTACT TRACING
Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.
Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.
Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.
PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS
- Saturday, April 10 - 6,892 cases, 74 deaths (57 from vital records review)
- Friday, April 9 -7,834 cases, 23 deaths
- Thursday, April 8 - 7,819 cases, 73 deaths (43 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, April 7 - 8,015 cases, 30 deaths
- Tuesday, April 6 - 4,964 cases, 58 deaths (16 from vital records review)
- Monday, April 5 - 10,292 cases, 21 deaths
- Saturday, April 3 - 8,413 cases, 57 deaths (51 from vital records review)
- Friday, April 2 - 5,498 cases, 20 deaths
- Thursday, April 1 - 6,036 cases, 49 deaths (33 from vital records review)
- Wednesday, March 31 - 6,311 cases, 10 deaths
- Tuesday, March 30 - 5,177 cases, 48 deaths (20 from vital records review)
- Monday, March 29 - 8,202 cases, 8 deaths over two days
- Saturday, March 27 - 4,670 cases, 22 deaths (29 from vital records review)
- Friday, March 26 - 5,030 cases, 20 deaths
- Thursday, March 25 - 5,224 cases, 49 deaths (30 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, March 24 - 4,454 cases, 16 deaths
- Tuesday, March 23 - 3,579 cases, 16 deaths (8 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, March 22 - 4,801 cases, 6 deaths over two days
- Saturday, March 20 - 2,660 cases, 47 deaths (39 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, March 19 - 3730 cases, 15 deaths
- Thursday, March 18 - 2,629 cases, 25 deaths (24 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, March 17 - 3,164 cases, 0 deaths
- Tuesday, March 16 - 2,048 cases, 27 deaths
- Monday, March 15 -- 3,143 cases, 9 deaths
- Saturday, March 13 -- 1,659 cases, 38 deaths (30 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, March 12 ---2,403 cases, 7 deaths
- Thursday, March 11 -- 2,091 cases, 23 deaths (16 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, March 10 -- 2,316 cases, 7 deaths
- Tuesday, March 9 - 954 cases, 29 deaths (8 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, March 8 - 1,960 cases, 4 deaths
- Saturday, March 6 - 1,289 cases, 56 deaths (48 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, March 5 - 1,486 cases, 10 deaths
- Wednesday, March 3 - 1,536 cases, 5 deaths
- Tuesday, March 2 - 1,067 cases, 24 deaths (12 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, March 1 - 1,569 cases, 12 deaths
- Saturday, Feb. 27 - 1,156 cases, 68 deaths (62 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 26 - 1,073 cases, 1 death
- Thursday, Feb. 25 - 1,388 cases, 48 deaths (30 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 24 - 1,245 cases, 9 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 23 - 1,316 cases, 34 deaths (18 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, Feb. 22 - 1,484 cases, 3 deaths over two days
- Saturday, Feb. 20 - 635 cases, 63 deaths (57 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 19 -1,193 cases, 23 deaths
- Thursday, Feb. 18 - 888 cases, 85 deaths (72 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 17 - 939 cases, 11 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 16 - 775 cases, 19 deaths
- Monday, Feb. 15 - 1,265 cases, 8 deaths over two days
- Saturday, Feb. 13 - 852 cases, 88 deaths (84 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 12 - 1,193 cases, 10 deaths
- Thursday, Feb. 11 - 1,284 cases, 75 (55 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 10 - 915 cases, 12 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 9 - 563 cases, 60 deaths (31 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, Feb. 8 - 1,769 cases, 11 deaths over two days
- Saturday, Feb. 6 - 1,018 cases, 97 deaths (82 from a review of vital records)
- Friday, Feb. 5 - 1,379 cases, 19 deaths
- Thursday, Feb. 4 - 1,358 cases, 74 deaths (63 from a review of vital records)
- Wednesday, Feb. 3 - 1,383 cases, 32 deaths
- Tuesday, Feb. 2 - 1,203 cases, 63 deaths (36 from a review of vital records)
- Monday, Feb. 1 - 2,066 cases, 8 deaths over two days as the state does not report data on Sundays