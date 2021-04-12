Michigan reports 9,674 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths since Saturday

On Monday, April 12, 2021, the state of Michigan reported 9,674 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths linked to the virus since Saturday.

That brings Michigan's total to 747,697 and 16,512 deaths.

The state of Michigan's vaccine dashboard reports that more than 5 million vaccine doses have been administered.

The governor's office is urging people to maintain masks and social distancing until 70% of the population is vaccinated.

CDC HEAD WARNS AGAINST SURGING COVID VACCINES TO MICHIGAN, SAYS SHUTDOWN NEEDED

A top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official says surging vaccines to Michigan would not help the hard-hit state control the latest COVID-19 wave that has strained its hospitals and is raising concerns nationwide because vaccines take two to six weeks to confer protection.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a White House coronavirus briefing Monday that the answer in a crisis situation such as Michigan is facing is to go back to virus control basics.

WHERE TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE NEAR YOU

There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.

Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.

CONTACT TRACING

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.

PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS