Michigan scraps 'Vacc to Normal,' announces when COVID-19 restrictions will end

Michigan scrapped its COVID-19 vaccination rate-based Vacc to Normal plan Thursday.

Under Vacc to Normal, the state would need to meet certain vaccination benchmarks for restrictions to be lifted. However, officials moved to abandon that plan, replacing it with two set dates when Michigan will reopen.

"As Michiganders have stepped up to get vaccinated and the CDC has released new guidance on masks, we are adapting the MI Vacc to Normal challenge to keep up," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

June 1

All outdoor capacity limits will be lifted. Indoor venue capacities will be 50%. Also, bars and restaurants will no longer have a curfew.

People who are unvaccinated will still be required to wear a mask indoors.

July 1

All COVID restrictions will be lifted, including the mask mandate. Whitmer noted that workplaces and businesses have the right to require masks, but they will no longer be state-mandated.

What's different?

If the state followed Vacc to Normal, capacity limits on indoor stadiums, banquet halls, funeral homes, and gyms, as well as bar and restaurant curfews, would be lifted after 60% of Michigan adults have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. All indoor capacity limits would be lifted at 65%.

Currently, just under 57% of adults in Michigan have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.