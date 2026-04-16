Michigan seeing faster start to tornado season, with busiest months still ahead

The Brief Michigan has had 13 tornadoes so far this year. On average, the state has 13-16 tornadoes. Peak tornado season isn't until the summer, but recent trends show that it may be shifting.



The tornado count is already climbing in Michigan, and we’re still early in the season.

Historically speaking, we haven't even reached the peak of the season yet... but that may be shifting.

March gave us four tornadoes. That alone is already above what we typically expect this time of year. Then came the April 14–15 system, a classic early spring setup with just enough instability and a lot of wind energy, and it delivered eight more tornadoes. That pushes April’s total to nine, and the 2026 running total to 13.

That’s essentially a full year’s worth of tornadoes… before we even hit May.

Michigan tornado averages

In a typical year, Michigan ends up somewhere between 13 and 16 tornadoes. Over the last decade, we’ve leaned toward the higher end of that range, but still, hitting that number by mid-April tells you this season is off to a fast start.

And it’s not just a one-year thing.

Last year was active too, just in a slightly different way. March 2025 produced 14 tornadoes, followed by a much quieter April with just two. This year, the activity is more evenly spread out, but still elevated, with four in March and nine already in April.

Now here’s where it gets interesting.

Climatology says we shouldn’t even be close to peak yet. Michigan’s busiest tornado months are still ahead of us. May averages about three. June leads the way with around four. July adds another three. That’s the traditional core of severe weather season in the state.

But lately, March and April have been crashing that party.

On average, Michigan sees about one tornado in March and one in April. That’s it. This year, and really the last few years, we’ve blown past that without much trouble. It lines up with a broader trend across the Midwest where the atmosphere is becoming more supportive of severe weather earlier in the calendar.

What's fueling this increase?

Warmer air arriving sooner, stronger temperature contrasts, and more frequent early-season storm systems are all playing a role. You don’t need full-blown summer heat to get tornadoes. You just need the right ingredients, and we’ve been getting them earlier.

What this doesn’t necessarily mean is that summer will be quiet. Sometimes an active start leads to a busy season. Sometimes it doesn’t. But what it does tell us is that the window for severe weather is expanding.

The season isn’t just May through July anymore. It’s already underway in March, and April is proving it can carry just as much weight.

So here we are, sitting at a yearly tornado total that’s already near average, with the historically busiest months still in front of us. That’s something to keep an eye on as we head deeper into spring.