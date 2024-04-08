Michigan solar eclipse forecast • Eclipse viewing parties • What to know about fake eclipse glasses

The most recent National Weather Service forecast released Sunday showed clear skies during the eclipse in Michigan, but the morning radar isn't looking so positive.

Morning rain and clouds both move out of the area before the afternoon. However, clouds start moving back into Metro Detroit in the early afternoon. The forecast still shows some cloud cover during the time of the eclipse, which will reach its peak in Detroit at 3:14 p.m.

The cloud cover is expected to be variable, so there could be a break in them during this time.

Clouds continue clearing into the late afternoon.

Featured article

Will your city experience afternoon darkness?

While only the tiniest portion of southeast Michigan will be able to observe the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, certain cities will still experience an unusually dark afternoon.

In Michigan –where the state borders Ohio and Lake Erie– Luna Pier, Ottawa, and Vienna will be able to see the moon completely block the sun around 3:13 p.m. It will last 26 seconds.

However, for a few minutes in the afternoon, the sky will still turn very dark in several Michigan cities that are near the path of totality. Most of Michigan will see over 90% of the eclipse.

NASA has created an interactive map called Eclipse Explorer to allow people to track an eclipse and see how each city will be affected.

According to NASA:

Around 3:13 p.m. in Monroe, 99.9% of the sun will be obscured by the moon.

Around 3:14 p.m. in Detroit, 99.2% of the sun will be covered by the moon.

Around 3:13 p.m. in Livonia, 98.9% of the sun will be covered.

Around 3:13 p.m. in Ann Arbor, 98.7% of the sun will be covered.

Featured article

Eclipse viewing parties

A Michigan state park and recreation area in the southern part of the state are throwing viewing parties for the solar eclipse on Monday.

Sterling State Park in Monroe will have free eclipse viewing glasses, food, and activities. Lake Hudson Recreation Area in Lenawee County, a designated dark sky preserve, will have free glasses as well.

These events are free, but you do need to have a Recreation Passport to access both parks.

Learn more:

Featured article

What to know about fake eclipse glasses

Protective eye wear is very important during the eclipse, as your eyes can be damaged if you look at the sun without them. But fake versions of the glasses are circulating on some websites.

Online retailers like Amazon sell thousands of eclipse glasses and have a policy in place to ensure these products like their merchandise are authentic and meet industry standards.

Solar eclipse glasses in the Amazon store must be ISO 12312-2 compliant and sourced from a recommended list of companies and organizations designated by the American Astronomical Society (AAS), according to the company.

Amazon says consumers with concerns about eclipse glasses they purchased, or any item can contact Amazon’s Customer Service directly, and they will investigate and help resolve the issue. The retailer also protects every purchase in their store, and if a customer receives a product that is not in the condition expected, Amazon will refund or replace that item.

Featured article

Why your dog doesn't need protective glasses

Experts believe that the eclipse itself isn't that dangerous for our furry loved ones. Dogs should be left home indoors instead of being brought along when it comes to heading out to witness the eclipse.

Most dogs only look up toward the sky if something flies overhead or catches their attention. So, if the eclipse in an area is large enough to actually darken the sky, a dog shouldn’t be looking up to figure out what’s going on.

Dr. Rena Carlson, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association spoke in a published interview with USA Today about keeping your pets home.

"Rather than the effects of the eclipse, I would be more worried about the excitement and all of the people," she said.

If your dog does show an amount of stress or anxiety, distracting them with a training treat exercise, a quiet room or relaxing music inside could all be used.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It will be a mild day, with clouds clearing as the day progresses.

