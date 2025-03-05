Michigan State football to play Maryland at Ford Field in 2025 regular season finale

article

Michigan State football is coming back downtown this fall to play at the home of the Lions.

The Spartans will play at Ford Field on Nov. 29 when it squares off with Maryland in the last week of the 2025 season, the schools announced Wednesday. The time has yet to be determined.

Big picture view:

Ford Field is making it part of its "extended week of football" starting with the Lions on Thanksgiving and the MHSAA prep football championships being played on Friday and Sunday.

Spartan Fund donors and football season ticket holders will get to purchase tickets in Spartan Fund donor priority order. MSU says the game will be sold as a standalone contest, with details, including on-sale dates, to be announced in the near future.

There will be designated sections in the lower bowl for Michigan State students, with priority going to 2025 student season pass holders.

MSU last played at Ford Field in 2023 against Penn State for its home finale.

"Playing at Ford Field is an exciting opportunity for Spartan football," said Alan Haller, MSU Athletic Director.. "The 2023 game proved that this can be a successful and enjoyable venture. I heard from fans, donors, students, and media, all of whom universally raved about their experience at Ford Field.

"Michigan State University has a strong connection with the city of Detroit, and our teams have repeatedly experienced an outpouring of support in the 313."

MSU Coach Jonathan Smith spoke about the home field advantage playing in the home of the Lions.

"Playing at Ford Field is an exciting way to close out the regular season," Smith said. "We will have an opportunity to play in one of the best venues in the NFL in front of our fans, which will create a great atmosphere and a home field advantage for our players."

Lions President Rod Wood said the franchise is looking forward to hosting the Spartans for another regular season finale - as well as adding to its list of football festivities for Thanksgiving week.

"Thanksgiving and football have been a staple in Detroit for the past 91 years and this year will be a true celebration of the game at every level," he said. "It is an honor to connect all levels of the game by kicking off the weekend with the Lions and featuring the Big Ten and MHSAA State Championships throughout an amazing four days of football."

