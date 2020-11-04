Michigan State Police close WB I-96 to investigate freeway shooting

Michigan State Police have closed the express lanes heading west down I-96 to investigate a freeway shooting that happened earlier Wednesday.

Around 6:05 this morning, police responded to a shooting that happened on I-96 near the Southfield freeway.

A preliminary investigation by police found someone driving a Cadillac had been traveling next to a Chrysler 300 when gunshots were heard.

The Cadillac driver said he began hearing gunfire before his vehicle sustained multiple bullet holes.

Police say nobody was injured.

Michigan State troopers have now shut down the westbound lanes on I-96 to investigate. The express lanes are closed at multiple points and traffic is still flowing in the local lanes.

Police are collecting evidence at the scene while they continue investigating.