Michigan State Police are bolstering their presence on two freeways Wednesday to crack down on reckless driving and speeding.

Both the Southfield Freeway and I-96 will have extra patrols today, state police said in a tweet.

"They will be looking for those drivers that are speeding, tailgating, and driving recklessly," said police.

According to the agency, both M-39 and I-96, which converge in a crisscrossing of overpasses in northwest Detroit, are one of the areas where police get the most complaints about road rage incidents.

Michigan State Police have said they intend to more strictly enforce traffic violations on the road after a string of violence on busy highways shocked the region. That included freeway shootings like the one that killed a 2-year-old.

Interim Detroit Police Chief James White has had his hands full after violence began rising in popular spots around the city, adding overtime options for some officers to better handle incoming crowds and raucous people.

White was also at a press conference with MSP Lt. Mike Shaw to announce Operation Brison - a partnership between Detroit and the state trying to crack down on offenses on the road.