Michigan State Police investigate felonious assault of a woman in Royal Oak Township

Michigan State Police are searching for a man involved in a felonious assault of a woman Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 21000 block of Woodside Avenue in Royal Oak Township.

A preliminary investigation found a man and a woman had gotten into a verbal argument while they were shopping. When they returned to the woman's home, the man grabbed her by her hair in the driveway. A struggle broke out before she pushed away from him.

The man came at her before she pulled out a gun and fired toward him.

The man ran down the street before he came back toward her. She fired her gun into the air. The man broke out the car window with a rock then fled.

The woman reported the incident to the police soon after. Multiple attempts to contact the male suspect have failed.

Michigan State Police car. File photo

The man is the father of their 4-year-old child and the woman lets him stay at her house when he is visiting his kid.

The weapon from the incident has been seized as police continue investigating.