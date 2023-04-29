Michigan State Police investigating shooting on Davison Freeway near I-75 in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that closed the Davison Freeway on Saturday.

The shooting happened on the Davison Freeway ramp to I-75 at around 4:50 p.m.

Troopers were dispatched to westbound Davison for a Dodge Durango possibly involved in a shooting. When troopers arrived, they located a Dodge Durango that crashed against the concrete wall. The back window was smashed out, and doors were open. No one was inside, police said.

Inside the vehicle was a Draco pistol and spent shell casings, police said. One shell casing was located on the freeway, matching casings found in the abandoned car.

"A search warrant is being drafted for the vehicle and four cell phones found inside the abandoned vehicle. Detectives are looking at license plate readers and shot spotter evidence," MSP said.

