'Operation Laser Tag': Michigan State Police increase enforcements on I-696

Michigan State Police troopers will be on I-696 as part of Operation Laser Tag on Wednesday.

The troopers will be looking for drivers who are speeding or tailgating. They will also be stopping distracted drivers.

According to data from the state, speeding was a factor in more than 19% of fatal crashes with hazardous actions in 2020.

Data also from 2020 shows that there were 14,236 vehicle crashes involving a distracted drive, and 48 of those crashes resulted in death.