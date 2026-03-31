Michigan State Police 'Lake to Lake' initiative on April 1 cracks down on districted drivers

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The Brief The corridor of I-94 covering Indiana, across Michigan and into Ontario on the 401 will be enforced April 1. The enforcement will be held from 12 noon to 5 p.m.



Michigan State Police is partnering with the Indiana State Police, Ontario Provincial Police and local law enforcement agencies for a traffic safety initiative April 1.

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"Lake to Lake, Focused and Safe" will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. to kick off Distracted Driving Awareness Month along the I-94 corridor.

Enforcement will focus on high-visibility patrols beginning in Indiana and continuing across Michigan to Port Huron, extending into Canada along Highway 401 from the Ambassador Bridge to Toronto.

Spanning more than 500 miles, the initiative treats this heavily traveled route as a single, continuous enforcement corridor where police agencies will be increasing enforcement against distracted driving.

"This effort represents the first joint international distracted driving enforcement operation in North America," said Col. James F. Grady II, MSP director in a statement. "By coordinating enforcement efforts across state and provincial boundaries, participating agencies, including over 50 MSP troopers and motor carrier officers from the First, Second, Third and Fifth districts, aim to promote safer driving behaviors and reduce traffic crashes along one of the busiest transportation corridors in the Great Lakes region."