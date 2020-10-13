Michigan State Police make arrest after more than 20 cars broken into in northern Oakland County

More than 20 vehicles in a northern Oakland County township were broken into and had items stolen out of them.

The multiple instances of larceny prompted a Michigan State Police investigation in Holly Township.

Police conducted several interviews in and around the area. They also checked with local police departments, following up on any similar issues.

Michigan State Police car. File photo

After several tips from the community, the MSP investigation ended with the development and eventual arrest of a male suspect.

After the 21-year-old was located and probable cause was developed, he was taken into custody.

The man is lodged at the Oakland County jail, pending a review of charges by the prosecutor.