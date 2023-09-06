Michigan State Police on high alert for suspect who set cruisers on fire at UP post, shot them with rifle

A Michigan State Police post is closed and troopers around the state are on alert after a suspect lit several cruisers on fire before spraying them with bullets.

Officers are on the lookout for a silver Honda CRV and the man driving it after he was caught on surveillance destroying several police vehicles at the department's post in Sault Ste. Marie, on the Upper Peninsula's eastern end.

"Well, we are concerned," said Lt. Mike Shaw. "Naturally anybody that is brazen enough to go to a state police post and fire on it and light cars on fire is definitely a danger to the community

Shaw said the chaotic scene happened early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the post. Police were actually notified after a neighbor spotted the flames and called 911.

Video showed the suspect, a man wearing cameo, dousing the vehicles in gasoline before lighting them on fire. After that, he grabbed his rifle and started shooting the burning vehicles.

No troopers were injured during the carnage. It's unclear what the man's motive was.

"Was his intent to shoot at first responders when they arrived on scene? That’s one of the things that we look at in any terrorism act is those secondary devices," said Shaw.

The lieutenant said the department was doing some behind-the-scenes work and are utilizing a robust security system that's built into the state police post.

"We don’t know why. We don’t believe this was a concentrated attack on state police post across the state can’t rule it out yet," said Shaw.

It's not the first time an MSP post was attacked. Back in 2002, the Owosso headquarters was burned down by someone upset with police. The suspect was later convicted.