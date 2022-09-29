Michigan State Police are wishing everyone a good Thursday morning.

They're also wishing for drivers to obey the rules of the road as they'll be paying extra attention to traffic on I-696 in Metro Detroit on Sept. 29.

A tweet posted from the state police's second district said officers would be between Dequindre and Halstead looking for distracted drivers and other bad driving behavior.

The law enforcement zone stretches from Farmington Hills to Warren along I-696.

It's not the first time Michigan State Police have announced coordinated enforcement on the highways.