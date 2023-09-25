Suspect speeds away with Michigan State Police trooper hanging out of car

A suspect was driving nearly 100 mph when he fled a traffic stop with a Michigan State Police trooper hanging out of his car Sunday in Jackson County.

During the traffic stop for speeding around 9 a.m. in Summit Township, police say there was an altercation between the suspect and trooper. The suspect was able to get into his vehicle and speed away while the trooper tried to take him into custody.

Police said the trooper was hanging out of the passenger window for about ½ of a mile before falling. The trooper suffered minor injuries.

The trooper's body camera fell off during the incident and was missing. Polic had asked for help finding the camera. However, it has since been recovered.

The suspect is now in custody after speaking with family and deciding to turn himself in.

