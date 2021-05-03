Michigan State Police searching for suspect in failed robbery attempt at Circle K convenience store

Michigan State Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a southern county convenience store before fleeing on foot.

Two people chased a man after he failed to obtain anything of value at The Circle K convenience store in Monroe County on Sunday.

However, he was not caught after fleeing. Police are now asking for help finding the individual.

State troopers from the Monroe Post say a man entered The Circle K location on Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township multiple times over the weekend before he had approached the front counter with a weapon.

A release from MSP said the man walked inside the store between 6:30 and 7:05 a.m. three separate times.

Wearing gloves, a maroon ski mask, and a beanie, he walked toward the front counter armed with a knife and demanded money from the store clerk.

The clerk refused which resulted in the suspect leaving on foot without stealing anything.

He was then chased by two people through the Detroit Beach Subdivision before escaping. He was last seen heading south on Dixie Highway from Grand Boulevard.

Police described the suspect as a white male, wearing a black Carhartt jacket, dark-colored gloves, black shoes, black under-armor globes, and clothing concealing his face. He's of thin build and has medium-long length hair that's dark-colored.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police's Metro Post at 734-242-3500