Michigan State Police seek info after human remains found in Grand River

An investigation is ongoing after remains were found in the Grand River in Jackson County over the weekend.

Blackman Township police were called to the river north of Parnall Road after the remains were found Saturday. Police said they are a male's remains, but they have not been identified.

The remains are now with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

