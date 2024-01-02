A human trafficking initiative will kick off later in January that features Michigan State Police partnering with law enforcement around the U.S.

State Police's motor carrier officers will work with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) to raise awareness about human trafficking from Jan. 8-12. The week-long partnership will include MSP, CVSA, and Truckers Against Trafficking to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking.

The campaign will focus on educating those in positions to observe human trafficking, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, as well as rest area attendants and truck stop employees.

The partnership goes back to 2025 when MSP first teamed up with Truckers Against Trafficking, an organization that has since been recognized as a national leader in human trafficking awareness.

Human trafficking comes in many forms.

Last December, the Macomb County Sheriff revealed a wide-ranging investigation into a prostitution ring run out of metro Detroit spas.

In November, four other arrests were made in a human trafficking bust out of Royal Oak Township.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can always contact The National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BEFREE (233733).