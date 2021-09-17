Michigan State Police to test Mustang Mach-E
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ford Motor Co. submitted a Mustang Mach-E to be tested by Michigan State Police.
The automaker is exploring creating electric police vehicles.
MSP evaluates vehicles yearly. Ford said it will use results from the evaluation as a benchmark for potential future police vehicles.
(Photo: Ford)
The automaker introduced a new Mustang Mach-E police concept car in the United Kingdom last week.