Michigan State Police to test Mustang Mach-E

Ford Motor Co. submitted a Mustang Mach-E to be tested by Michigan State Police.

The automaker is exploring creating electric police vehicles.

MSP evaluates vehicles yearly. Ford said it will use results from the evaluation as a benchmark for potential future police vehicles.

(Photo: Ford)

The automaker introduced a new Mustang Mach-E police concept car in the United Kingdom last week.