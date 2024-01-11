By the look of things, the twisted metal and mangled chassis of a Michigan State Police cruiser would make one think someone had died. But the trooper that was injured escaped with only a broken bone.

"When you first see it, you think somebody didn’t survive that crash," said First Lt. Mike Shaw.

The awful-looking crash happened after a 16-year-old driver fell asleep while traveling northbound on I-75. He was near Sashabaw Road in Independence Charter Township when he drifted to the right shoulder, colliding into a patrol car.

"He got pretty banged up in that crash," Shaw said.

"He’s still currently hospitalized. We’re gonna be waiting on some prognoses from the doctors. We notified his family. They’re actually from out of state and they came up today. We met them and got them over there."

The trooper and the teen weren't the only people involved.

Also inside the police car was an individual who had been arrested under suspicion of drunk driving. They only received cuts and bruises. The teen driver who fell asleep is also okay.

"If we take anything from this, its seat belts will definitely save your life," said Shaw.

The teen who fell asleep was apprehended for reckless driving and released their mom. The passenger in the patrol car was processed and sent to jail.