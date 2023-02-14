Michigan State shooting survivor also lived through Sandy Hook shooting in 2012

When Jackie Matthews was 11 years old, she was inside a classroom in Newtown, Connecticut, when children were shot and killed. Now at 21, she's a Michigan State student and was just a few feet away from where a gunman killed at least 3 other students.

Jackie shared her story on Tik Tok, recounting the moment she sat crouched in a classroom in Newtown when a gunman shot and killed kindergartners at Sandy Hook Elementary. She said that she suffered PTSD fracture in her lower back and every time she is in a stressful situation, the pain flares up.

"The fact that this is the second mass shooting I have lived through is incomprehensible," she said.

Michigan State shooting victims: 2 Grosse Pointe Public Schools graduates killed

Jackie posted her video on Tik Tok around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, just a few hours after a gunman, identified by police as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, shot eight MSU students - killing three. In her video, she pleads for support to make real change.

"We can no longer provide love and prayers. It needs to be legislation and action. It's not okay. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent," she said.

RELATED: Michigan State shooter: What we know about the suspect

The video has gotten over 1 million with thousands of comments as well and is being shared on other social media platforms - reaching millions of other viewers there too.

Investigators still were sorting out why McRae fired inside an academic building and the student union shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday. The shootings led to a harrowing campus lockdown and a search for the gunman that ended roughly three hours later.

This is the second mass shooting at an educational institution in 15 months after a shooter opened fire inside the halls of Oxford High School in late 2021.

Michigan State shooting victims: Everything we've learned about the 8 students shot