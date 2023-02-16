Michigan State University Police to give update on Monday's shooting that killed 3, hurt 5

Michigan State University Police will hold a press briefing on Thursday at 10 a.m., their first update since Tuesday morning about the shooting at the university earlier this week.

The nature of what will be announced has not yet been released, however, FOX 2 has learned multiple new things about Monday night's tragic shooting that ended with three students killed and five other students critically hurt.

MSU Shooting victim's conditions

There is positive news for some of the five students were who were critically hurt. Two of the students were from China and, according to the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago, both underwent surgery and appear to be improving. Family members of both students were contacted.

The superintendent of Hartland Consolidated Schools has also confirmed that a 2020 graduate of the district was critically wounded in the shooting. Their status is unknown.

A fourth victim who was identified as Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, a hospitality and business major from south Florida. Her condition is said to be improving, according to the family's gofundme, but a full recovery is expected to take months of care and rehabilitation.

MSU shooter had two guns

FOX 2 has also learned that the MSU shooter was heavily armed with two guns and several magazines on Monday.

Police said McRae was carrying one pistol and had a second handgun in his backpack. Multiple loaded magazines were also in his bag.

McRae shot and killed three people and injured five others on MSU's campus. He first went into Berkey Hall and shot several people, prompting calls to police that started at 8:18 p.m. McRae then moved to the nearby MSU Union, where he shot more people.

He then fled and led police on a manhunt that lasted hours while students sheltered in place on campus.

A tip led Michigan State Police troopers and Lansing Police four miles away off campus. When they spotted McRae they called out to him. As they were approaching him, he shot and killed himself.

MSU's shooter motivation

Investigators are still working to determine the motive for the shooting. McRae, who was 43, had no affiliation with the school, and it isn't clear why he went there Monday.

McRae did have a criminal history after he was caught carrying a gun without a concealed pistol license in 2019. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and spent 18 months on probation. He was discharged from probation in May 2021.

A neighbor told FOX 2 police were called on McRae because he would shoot guns out of the backdoor of his house and into the backyard. It isn't clear if this was during or after this probation sentence.