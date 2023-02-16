Michigan State victims hospitalized after shooting showing signs of improvement

The latest round of updates following Monday's mass shooting at Michigan State University brings positive news about many of the gunshot victims who were taken to the hospital.

Two of the students were from China, according to the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago. Both underwent surgery and appear to be improving. Family members of both students were contacted.

The superintendent of Hartland Consolidated Schools has also confirmed that a 2020 graduate of the district was critically wounded in the shooting. Their status is unknown.

A fourth victim who was identified as Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, a hospitality and business major from south Florida. Her condition is said to be improving, according to the family's gofundme, but a full recovery is expected to take months of care and rehabilitation.

More than $335,000 has been raised to help the family.

"Being away from home, our family will be unable to work while monthly bills will continue to mount. Doctors tell us that even in improving conditions, the process for a full recovery will take months of care and subsequent rehabilitation," wrote Guadalupe's sister Selena. "Our family is incredibly moved by the love and support others are pouring into us."

Police plan to give a formal update into law enforcement's investigation this morning at 10 a.m. FOX 2 will stream the conference live on FOX2Detroit.com.

Three people were killed in the shooting Monday night after a gunman opened fire inside an academic hall on the northern border of Michigan State University. The victims - Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, and Alexandria Verner - were all honored at vigils at their high schools as well as at MSU Wednesday night.

Hundreds of students piled around The Rock where leaders from the school and state paid their respects.

"I cry in front of my team, I cry on national TV, don't be afraid to show your emotions," said MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo. "We all process trauma in a very different way, I am just glad we are all here tonight."

RELATED: 'He'd be in jail still': MSP Lt. Shaw argues existing laws could have prevented Michigan State shooting

It will take weeks to fully unravel the case and years for students and staff to manage the trauma inflicted on Feb. 13.

Asst. Prof. Mitchell Robinson, who teaches Music Education at MSU, had a former student injured in the shooting.

"He went through three hours of surgery Monday night in critical condition, but we're hearing that he's stable and showing slow but steady signs of improvement," Robinson said. "Had the tubes taken out of his chest and is breathing on his own and is starting to talk to people, so we're just hopeful he'll make a full recovery"

More coverage here