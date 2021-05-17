Michigan stores that require masks - and those that don't

On Friday, Michigan lifted the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, following guidance from the CDC said that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask in most situations.

The state issued the update Friday morning, effective on Saturday at 9 a.m., less than 24 hours after the CDC advised that masks for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are not necessary in most settings.

According to the guidance, vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most indoor spaces and outdoors, even when there are crowds. They still should be worn in crowded indoor places, such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

After review by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the MDHHS released an update to the state's epidemic order, lifting the mask requirement that had been in place for more than a year.

"With millions of Michiganders fully vaccinated, we can now safely and confidently take the next step to get back to normal," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "The message is clear: vaccines work to protect you and your loved ones. If you have not yet received your vaccine, now is the time to sign up. This pandemic has been one of the toughest challenges of our lifetimes, but we came together as a state to persevere. We have all been working incredibly hard toward getting back to some sense of normalcy, and today's news makes all of that work worthwhile."

Under the new state guidance, people who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks while inside. They do not need to wear masks while outside. The mask order for unvaccinated people is in effect until July 1.

However, that doesn't mean every business is now allowing unmasked people inside to shop. The businesses can still ultimately decide to require masks or not.

Below is a growing list of stores that still require masks and those that do not.

Michigan stores requiring masks

Meijer - announced on Friday that it would keep its mask policy for all shoppers.

Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain, also said it will continue to require masks at all stores.

CVS Health said it is re-evaluating its policy on masks given the CDC’s new guidance. "Until that evaluation is complete, the existing company policies on face coverings and maintaining social distance in stores and clinics remain in effect," a representative said in a statement. "The safety of our employees, customers and vendors will continue to guide our decision-making process."

Home Depot - the store said it will keep its policy for shoppers and employers for wearing masks.

Walgreens - keeping policy for now but reviewing.

Michigan stores relaxing mask requirements

