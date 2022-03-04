Michigan task force on racial disparities releases final report, cites steps for more progress

A new report released by Michigan's lieutenant governor the state's coronavirus task force on racial disparities finds steps the group took made "significant and sustainable" progress in reducing worse health outcomes among minority groups in the state.

The report - the final one that's expected to be released by the Michigan Coronavirus Racial Disparities Task Force - also builds on both short and long-term goals that could better protect communities of color.

They include improving racial and ethnic data, fund neighborhood testing and vaccine sites, lowering rates of uninsured Michigan residents, while implementing the state's infant health and equity improvement plan.

"When we saw that COVID-19 was uniquely lethal in communities of color in Michigan, Governor Whitmer and I knew we had to act quickly," said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Chair of the Michigan Coronavirus Racial Disparities Task Force.

Gilchrist said the state's task force became a national model for responding to racial disparities. Yet, "we know there is more work to do – which is why I am proud to join the Task Force in releasing these recommendations to help us chart the way forward. Governor Whitmer and I look forward to continuing to work with the Task Force to protect Michigan communities and save lives."

Nearly two years into the pandemic, cases and deaths have declined to a fraction of their peak from the last surge, while mask recommendations are dropping in workplaces and schools.

One of the early initiatives that spawned from the COVID-19 outbreak is Michigan's taskforce on racial disparities. After early reports of the significantly higher rates of infection and worse outcomes among Black residents, the state sought to find out what could be done to reduce disparities.

In March and April 2020, the average number of COVID-19 cases per million among Black Michigan residents was 176. In September and October of the same year, it fell to 59. During those same periods, the number of Black Michigan residents dying fell from 21.7 per million per day to one.

Some of the solutions like reducing barriers to testing and developing better messaging for data and best practices about staying healthy contributed to the reduction in deaths and cases, a study from the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy found.

Here is the task force's additional recommendations for improving upon its progress:

