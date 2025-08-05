The Brief The August Primary is on Tuesday with several local races in the spotlight in Michigan. Races for mayor in Detroit, Pontiac, Hamtramck, as well as council positions and bond proposals are among the most-watched campaigns. Results will be posted below.



The 2025 August Primary includes several major races at local levels around Michigan, including campaigns for mayor in some of the biggest cities in the state.

Tuesday's election will only narrow down the candidates running for office, including leadership positions in Detroit, Pontiac, and Hamtramck. It will also give voters in some Metro Detroit cities the chance to vote on major bond proposals.

Big picture view:

Polls close at 8 p.m. across most of Michigan, while some voting locations in the Upper Peninsula will remain open until 9 p.m. FOX 2 will post vote totals periodically as election clerks report results.

For more details on the primary, check out our guide here.

2025 August Election Results

The biggest races taking place include mayoral campaigns in Wayne and Oakland counties, as well as other leadership and millage proposals throughout Metro Detroit.

As a recap, primary elections give voters the chance to throw their support behind their favorite candidates. After the August Primary, the top two candidates in each nonpartisan race will then go on to the November general election.

The first results are expected to roll in around 9 p.m.

Michigan Voting Guide: 2025 primaries, what you need to know

Here are the biggest races:

Wayne County:

Detroit - Mayoral Race

Detroit - City Council At-Large:

Detroit - City Council District 2:

Detroit - City Council District 5:

Detroit - City Council District 7:

Hamtramck - Mayoral Race:

Livonia - Municipal Facilities Proposal

Oakland County:

Pontiac - Mayoral Race:

Novi - Public Safety Facilities Bond Proposal:

Macomb County:

New Baltimore - Mayoral Race:

Sterling Heights - City Council:

Related article