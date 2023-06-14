Michigan woman killed after driver rear-ends stopped semi on I-94

A passenger died Tuesday after a driver rear-ended a semi that was stopped near a crash on I-94 in southwest Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the semi was stopped near M-51 in Paw Paw Township near a crash that troopers were investigating around 6:40 p.m. when a 20-year-old man from Benton Harbor who was driving a Jeep Liberty hit the truck. The man suffered critical injuries and his hospitalized.

His passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Mattawan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it isn't clear why the man didn't stop when he approached the stopped semi. Everyone was wearing seatbelts, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.