Michigan woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing more than $1 million in Covid relief funds

Theft of more than $1 million in Covid relief funds led to a prison sentence for a Michigan woman.

Roshell Beaty, 46, of Benton Harbor, and family members worked together on a scheme to steal $749,086 in unemployment insurance money from Michigan, California, Indiana, Illinois, and Arizona. Authorities say they did this by filing unemployment insurance claims in their own names in multiple states. They also made some claims by using fake identification documents.

They also stole $287,784 in business loans.

Beaty was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

"The blatant disregard by the defendant to defraud unemployment insurance and loan programs during the COVID-19 pandemic while many individuals and families were struggling was staggering," said Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the FBI in Michigan. "Providing false information to fraudulently gain access to relief funds is a theft of taxpayer money. The FBI remains committed to working with our partners to investigate and hold those accountable who seek to defraud government assistance programs."

Beaty's three adult children and two other people have also been convicted in the scheme.