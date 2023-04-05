Michigan woman, unborn child killed after erratic driver causes crash

A 28-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child died after an erratic driver caused a crash Wednesday in St. Clair County.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said multiple 911 callers reported that a white Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving erratically in the vicinity of Wadhams, as well as North and Lightle roads in Clyde Township just after 8 a.m.

Within minutes, the 17-year-old male from Port Huron was traveling north in the 4700 block of North Road when he crossed the center line and hit the victim's Ford Focus head-on.

The teen suffered only minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.