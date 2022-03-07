Michigan's $4 gallon of gas, Covid deaths near 6 million worldwide, drivers killed after semi-trucks crash

It's likely Michigan drivers will see gas stations charging over $4 a gallon this week - that is if they haven't already.

The effects of the Russian invasion in Ukraine has prompted a spike in gasoline costs everywhere, and Michigan is no different. The state's average price for a gallon of gas is $3.97 after it rose 42 cents since last week.

It's some of the highest costs for gas since 2008.

"Rising crude oil prices sent Michigan pump prices soaring to the highest prices since June of 2013," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb."

Michigan drivers were spending $59 on average to fill up a vehicle with a 15-gallon tank of gas. That's about $8 from where prices were at their highest last November.

The average cost for gas in Metro Detroit actually did hit $4.00 per gallon this week. Marquette in northern Michigan reported the highest, while Traverse City reported the lowest at $3.86.

While the levers of decreased supply and increased demand have played some sway over the price of gasoline, AAA confirms the main reason is for the increasing costs is the price of crude oil.

Crude oil prices continue to surge as conflict in Ukraine over Russian aggression has rocked the market and introduced a lot of uncertainty, which means volatility. Markets tend to move a lot more unpredictably during periods of volatility.

In an effort to combat the rising price of oil, the International Energy Agency is coordinating the release of 60 million barrels of crude oil to 31 different countries. That includes the U.S. While it's unclear how much each country will get, the U.S. should get about half the number of expected barrels.

Yet, according to AAA, the price of that amount of oil is small in comparison to the amount of oil that flows daily from Russia around the globe. Russia usually exports about 5 million barrels of crude oil every day - about 12% of global trade.

Royal Oak Township man arrested for domestic assault

A man from Royal Oak Charter Township was arrested after he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend with a firearm before shooting at her as she escaped.

The scene played out on Majestic near Cloverdale, near Eight Mile and Rosewood Street in Royal Oak Charter Township. According to Michigan State Police, authorities met up with the victim after she fled the suspect following an argument.

Police say the man pistole whipped the woman inside his car after an argument. As she fled, he fired two shots at her, striking her car before she fled the scene. After police met up with her, they arrested the suspect after the victim verbally identified her.

He was arrested without incident. His vehicle was seized as part of the crime scene while search warrants are being planned for further investigation. The suspect was lodged at the Oakland County jail. A report will be filed with the prosecutors later.

Man crashes into Macomb County administration and sheriff buildings

A car crashed into a government building in Mt. Clemens as well as a generator at the Macomb County Sheriff's Office Saturday evening. The sheriff's office said the 28-year-old driver crashed into the front doors of the administration building in Mt. Clemens. The driver then put his vehicle in reverse and hit the building again.

From there, troopers said he left the scene, drove to the sheriff's office, and crashed into the generator. Troopers said he turned himself in afterward and admitted what he'd done. Attorney James Galen told FOX 2 that he witnessed the driver walk inside.

"Apparently he was really out of it. Something was seriously wrong with him. I don't know if it was narcotics, drugs, or if he had a mental breakdown, but it was pretty severe," Galen said. "The part that really got me was that he said the CIA was putting 5G microchips into the COVID-19 vaccine and that's how they were tracking him."

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

Global COVID death toll tops 6 million

The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.

The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe. Remote Pacific islands, whose isolation had protected them for more than two years, are just now grappling with their first outbreaks and deaths, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Hong Kong, which is seeing deaths soar, is testing its entire population of 7.5 million three times this month as it clings to mainland China’s "zero-COVID" strategy. As death rates remain high in Poland, Hungary, Romania and other Eastern European countries, the region has seen more than 1.5 million refugees arrive from war-torn Ukraine, a country with poor vaccination coverage and high rates of cases and deaths.

And despite its wealth and vaccine availability, the United States is nearing 1 million reported deaths on its own.

– Courtesy of the Associated Press

Semi-trucks crash on I-94, killing both drivers

Michigan State Police is investigating a double fatal crash between two semi-trucks in Washtenaw County early Sunday morning. Investigators say both trucks caught on fire after the crash, killing the drivers at about 2:49 a.m.

Christopher Hicks, a semi truck driver, saw the damage Sunday morning. "Every day is a challenge. Every day, there's a possibility we may not be able to make it home," Hicks said. State police say that one semi-truck was entering EB I-94 from Baker Rd and overturned coming to rest across I-94. Another box truck was traveling EB on I-94 and struck the overturned truck.

"When I heard the tragic news, it just bothers me because we all stick together out here. We keep in contact on the radio, so every driver is family," Hicks said.The crash happened on I-94 near Baker Road in Scio Township and is being investigated by the MSP Brighton Post.

"Safety is priority. Every time we are on this road that's the main thing we practice, Hicks said. "Unfortunately, the situation that took place … it really hurts to see another co-driver lose their life." The crash is still under investigation and the identities of the drivers have not been released as of this time, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

What else we're watching

State police are investigating a fatal ATV crash on a private property west of Josyln and north of McGinnis. According to preliminary information, three males were riding on an ATV and had been drinking when the driver lost control and crashed. Two other riders did not have any reported injuries. The state is providing $3.6 million in grants to combat invasive species across Michigan. Some 31 projects will use the funds to address prevention, detection, eradication, and control of water-based and land-based invasive species. The trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to begin Tuesday following months of court hearings after police arrested several individuals that allegedly conspired to kidnap the Michigan governor. The brackets are coming into focus for March Madness as the regular season of college basketball winds down. Michigan State will face Maryland while Michigan will play Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball tournament. The games are scheduled for Thursday. And along with the end of the season, MSU's Tom Izzo surpassed former Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight for the most wins as a Big Ten coach.

Daily Forecast

It's going to be a messy weather kind of day in Michigan. Monday will have cold temperatures, slushy conditions that are expected to transition to snow as the day goes on.

