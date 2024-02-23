article

Michigan State Police uncovered a large-scale marijuana grow operation in Highland Park this week, seizing an estimated millions of dollars in illicit pot during the investigation.

More than 4,000 marijuana plants were discovered inside a structure on Feb. 21 when state police's marijuana & tobacco investigation team executed a search warrant. According to a post from police on the social media platform X, police found hundreds of pounds of processed weed and drying flowered stalks.

The investigation started in the fall of 2023 when troopers looking into a large-scale illicit-market marijuana grow operation.

An extensive probe revealed the operation had no medical or adult-use licenses. The suspects running the operation also didn't have a license.

Police estimated they seized 213 pounds of processed marijuana and 362 pounds of drying flowered stalks.

At the going rate for legally-sold weed in Michigan, which is $93 an ounce, police estimate the value of the seized weed came out to $6.3 million.