Michigan’s Founders Brewing announces new beer aged in tequila barrels

article

Founders Brewing Co. announced the newest brew in its barrel-aged beer series Wednesday.

Más Agave Clásica Prickly Pear is brewed with agave and sea salt. It’s aged in tequila barrels.

The cocktail-inspired imperial gose clocks in at 9.7%.

It’s described as being tart and tangy, with a prickly pear taste, as well as fuchsia and hints of berry and melon.

"I’ve had a few fabulous prickly pear margaritas that really served as the inspiration for this beer," said brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. "Prickly pear is a tough flavor to describe but for me, I get a lot of berry, some melon, maybe even a little pineapple that works really well with this tequila barrel-aged gose. And the coolest thing might be the vibrant purple color it gives off."

The beer will be available in the Founders Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms April 28. It will ship to stores across the country in May.