Midland woman arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing into abandoned home

A mid-Michigan woman crashed into an abandoned home while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Michigan State Police that responded to the crash scene came upon a vehicle with major damage and released airbags late Thursday night. Debris from the structure was also strewn around the property following the crash.

Troopers from the state police's Gaylord Division were dispatched around 9:35 following a 911 call from a passerby.

The scene was located on M-32 in Elmira Township.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman from Midland, was reportedly traveling eastbound when she left the roadway and crashed into an abandoned home.

She was taken to Otsego Memorial Hospital where she reported several broken ribs and a fractured finger.

After being released from the hospital, she was lodged at Otsego County Jail for operating while intoxicated.

The local fire department and emergency crews also responded to the crash.