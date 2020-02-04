Mike Bloomberg presidential run ramping up in Michigan with visit to Detroit

A day after the Iowa Caucus, Mike Bloomberg was campaigning in Michigan.

Making an appearance in Detroit on Tuesday, the former New York City Mayor held an organizing event at The Eastern.

During the event, FOX 2's Roop Raj had the opportunity to ask Bloomberg questions regarding the 2020 election.

"I think if you go back and ask people who lived in New York City while I was mayor for 12 years, they would say decency, respect, recognition of things, the hallmark of who I am, that's what my parents told me, even today," he said. "I think people want recognition and respect, so I walk into a building and you have a doorman, I shake the doorman's hand."

One field that Bloomberg will have to navigate as the primary season moves into full swing is drawing a distinction between him and President Trump. Last week, during an interview with FOX 2, Trump touted his economic record and the revival of the auto industry in Michigan.

Bloomberg argued a strong economy must also come from abroad.

"Well, we have to make sure we have markets overseas we can sell to. You have to make sure that people in America have the wealth to be able to buy products. You have to make sure that people understand what's available where they need better education," said Bloomberg.

Over the weekend ahead of the Superbowl, where both men spent $10 million on advertisements, Bloomberg and Trump tweeted jabs at each other.

While the twitter pokes represent another layer to the election, Bloomberg said Trump's insults, along with his implementation of trade barriers, weren't a sustainable way to run a campaign.

"Because longterm, you can't keep going around insulting everybody. You can't put tariffs on that we keep paying. You think we're tariffing the Chinese? No. We have to pay all those," Bloomberg said. "You can't go on forever insulting people and walking away from our obligations from other countries."

While Bloomberg's advertising and campaign are now present in more than 30 states in the U.S., his team is largely focusing on seven states, Michigan being one.