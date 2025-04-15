Minnesota murder suspects caught in Michigan's UP

The Brief Two suspects connected to a Minnesota murder were arrested in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Police were looking for the pair in the UP after learning that they could be in the Ishpeming area. They are awaiting extradition to Minnesota.



A man and woman are both in custody in connection with a Minnesota murder after they were caught in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Monday.

A traffic stop led police to the pair, who are now awaiting extradition.

The backstory:

According to Michigan State Police, a male was murdered Sunday in Moorehead, Minn. Police in northern Michigan began looking for the suspects after learning that they could be in the Ishpeming area.

On Monday morning, police spotted the suspects driving in the UP and stopped them on M-28 near N. 2nd Street in Ishpeming Township. The suspects, a 35-year-old Moorehead, Minn. man and a 32-year-old Ishpeming woman, were arrested without incident.

The man is now facing charges of second-degree murder, second-degree drive-by shooting, first-degree attempted murder, and second-degree attempted murder, while the woman is charged with aiding and abetting a second-degree murder offender.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing as the suspects await extradition to Minnesota.