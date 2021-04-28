Missing 13-year-old Alonna Booker being sought by Detroit police

Detroit police are looking for a missing 13-year-old who has been gone since last Thursday, April 22.

Alonna Booker was last seen by her mother at 5:30 p.m. that day when she left her home in the 16500 block of Constance on the city's northwest side to go to her grandmother's house.

Alonna Booker

She then reportedly took her grandmother’s vehicle without permission, and the vehicle was returned the next day. Alonna’s mother has not seen her since. The mother reportedly believes that Alonna may be at an acquaintance’s house.

Alonna is described as 5 feet, 2 inches, 100 pounds with short black hair in an afro, and wears glasses. Alonna is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Alonna Booker or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.