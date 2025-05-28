The Brief Deandre Booker, the man charged with murdering Ashley Elkins whose body has never been found, was in court Wednesday. The judge set preliminary exam dates for August to determine whether the case should go to trial. There is an "enormous amount of discovery" that has prolonged the case's evolution, according to the judge.



A judge tentatively set dates for a preliminary hearing in the case of Ashley Elkins, the Warren mother who went missing in early January.

De'Andre Booker allegedly killed Elkins after she traveled to his home in Flint on Jan. 2.

State of Play:

Booker, his defense team, and prosecutors convened in Roseville district court on Wednesday for a probable cause conference, picking up where the legal teams left off as both sort through evidence in the case.

Judge Joseph Boedeker said there was an "enormous amount of discovery" in the case, which is why a preliminary exam date had not been set.

The case's evolution is coming into view, however, with more court dates being set.

Another probable cause conference is scheduled for June 25 while the tentative date for the preliminary exam - where evidence is revealed for a judge to determine if the case should go to trial - is in August.

The judge marked off at least three days for the hearing.

Dig deeper:

The prosecution says there is approximately two terabytes of data they have prepared as evidence.

However, the defense says there may be more videos that will need to be included. They did not go into detail about what the other evidence will be.

Legal teams are also coordinating with law enforcement, including in Warren and Roseville where the officer-in-charge would likely play a role in presenting the case.

The backstory:

Elkins was last heard from on Jan. 2 while she was running errands. She had messaged family members about heading home from beauty supply store when she went missing.

Days later, her car was found in Roseville about four miles away from her apartment. Police searched her ex-boyfriend's apartment the same night, later arresting him.

Booker was first charged with lying to a police officer. On Jan. 31, he was charged with first-degree murder.

Sources told FOX 2 at the time the charges were based on DNA evidence. However, internet searches from Booker's devices have added to the prosecution's case, including whether blood is traceable.

Related article