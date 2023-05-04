Missing Canton man was found dead in trunk during traffic stop, sources say

article

A 70-year-old Canton man's death has sparked a police investigation after his body was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dearborn.

According to sources, the victim was found in the trunk of a car that police had pulled over in the area of Michigan Avenue and Gully this week. An individual driving the vehicle was also arrested and is considered a suspect in the case, sources confirmed with FOX 2.

The vehicle was located after police pinged the victim's phone. The suspect is in his 50s.

A cause of death was also not released.

Authorities made the discovery after being called about a missing person's case on May 2. Working in conjunction with Dearborn police, the two departments located the victim on May 3.

"The Canton Police Department requested assistance from Dearborn Police in locating a missing individual who was believed to be in the City," read a statement from Dearborn police. "Canton Police took over and is handling the entirety of the investigation upon discovery of the deceased individual by Dearborn Police."

The Michigan State Police are also assisting in the investigation.