Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead with gunshot wounds, sources say

Detroit police have opened a murder investigation into the death of an 18-year-old from Grand Blanc whose body was found early Monday.

Police sources have confirmed that the death of Jacob Hills is being investigated as a homicide after he was found with gunshot wounds.

Shell casings were also found near the victim.

Hill's car was found abandoned near the intersection of Telegraph and Ford in Dearborn Heights.

As of midday Monday, no suspect was in custody.

According to sources, the victim was found outside an apartment.

Hill is a recent graduate of Grand Blanc High School.