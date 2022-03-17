Missing northern Oakland County man recovered during daring water rescue

article

Michigan State Police made a daring water rescue in Oakland County after a man reported missing was found half-submerged in freezing water after falling through the ice.

The rescue in Groveland Township is the most recent incident of emergency crews saving people after falling through the ice.

The water rescue happened late Wednesday after troopers learned that an adult male with autism had gone missing after leaving his group home.

A search with assistance from a canine unit lasted approximately two hours before troopers were made aware that a person had fallen through the ice about 4.5 millions from the group home.

When police arrived at the scene, they navigated to a pond where they could hear a person calling for help.

According to a release from police, the man had fallen into the ice and was submerged in freezing water from his chest down, causing him to show signs of hypothermia.

During the rescue operation, one trooper fell through the ice. He continued heading toward the subject while breaking the ice in front of him with his fists.

A second trooper was able to reach the man without falling through.

The officers were eventually able to hoist the man out of the water and drag him to shore.

The man was taken to Ascension Genesys Hospital for treatment and was expected to make a full recovery.