Mobile Mental Crisis Units meet people 'where they are' in moments of need

A significant expansion of mental health services in Wayne County is under way, with support that comes to you.

The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network has rolled out eight mobile crisis teams operating seven days a week. The network wants to expand to 20 Mobile Crisis units operating 24 hours, because the need is growing.

From October 2022 and September 2023, their mental health care call center got more than 263,000 calls.

"I have a son that suffers with schizophrenia and sometimes he does have episodes where he wants to harm himself or bang his head against the wall," said Virginia Harrell.

Sometimes it takes seeing mental health crises up close to understand how important and effective professional help can be.

"To me it’s really personal," she said. "Because he was kind of embarrassed that he had a mental health illness."

When you’re in crisis there’s no need to feel embarrassed - many people can find themselves in this position.

Virginia Harrell is the Mobile Crisis manager for DWIHN, and understands the need all too well. She oversees eight mobile crisis teams, taking mental healthcare on the road.

"A lot of people are not going to admit they have a crisis," she said. "And if they are in crisis they don’t want to go to the hospital, and they don’t even want other people to know."

DWIHNs mobile crisis units are each staffed by a master’s level clinician and peer support specialist.

"We meet people where they are," said Karen Hopes, peer support specialist. "Our first thing to do is de-escalate, engage, assist, connect."

The idea is community-based response as opposed to what could be considered far more restrictive alternatives.

Hilary Golston, FOX 2 News: "How does the collaboration work with law enforcement when you come to a scene and you know someone might be in crisis and also dangerous?"

"If the police are on scene and we do get that call, we usually will address them to find out what is going on if they need our assistance," Harrell said. "And if they want us to step back, we step back, until they give us the okay."

"We try to provide that support. And we all have something that we go through, and everyone needs someone from time to time, to talk to.

DWIHN is also opening a 707 Crisis Care Center. It too is unique in the county for being able to provide specific mental health services for folks who may be in crisis beyond the initial interaction. It should be open by April 12.

To learn more about the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, you can find its website HERE.

