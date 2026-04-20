Mohamed Said murder: Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Melvindale police officer

The Brief The trial starts this week for Michael Lopez, who is accused of killing Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said in 2024. Lopez is accused of shooting Said as the officer responded to a suspicious person call near a car wash.



Jury selection begins Monday for the man accused of murdering Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said two summers ago.

Michael Lopez, 45, is facing charges of murdering a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and numerous weapons offenses stemming from the 2024 crime.

The backstory:

Lopez is accused of killing Said while the officer investigated a suspicious person call the morning of July 21, 2024.

Police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

Lopez was arrested in Detroit the next day after a tip led police to him. Prosecutors said Lopez had a knife in his possession, along with drugs, when he was caught.

According to information shared during previous court hearings, Lopez also robbed an auto parts store the day before Said's killing.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, Lopez's attorney fought for his charges to be reduced.

Attorney John McWilliams said his client was not under arrest when he started running and "had a reasonable opportunity to believe he was truly in fear of his life." McWilliams asked the judge for a charge of involuntary or voluntary manslaughter.

The charges were not reduced.

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What's next:

In addition to the murder trial, Lopez has another trial scheduled for this summer.

He is set to stand trial in July on charges stemming from the robbery that allegedly occurred before Said's murder, as well as a charge of possessing a weapon in jail.

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Said was allegedly caught with "a sharpened metal rod" while incarcerated at the Wayne County Jail.