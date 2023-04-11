Mom, gun owner won't give police straight answer after 5-year-old shot in Detroit

Detroit police say they still don't know exactly how a 5-year-old boy was shot over the weekend because no one will tell them the truth.

The child was shot in the back after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 19400 block of Harned Ave, near Outer Drive and Conant Street. He is now recovering at home.

Six other children, ages ranging from 3 to 16 years old, as well as a woman were in the home at the time of the shooting.

A 27-year-old man, believed to be a friend of the young boy's mom, was taken into custody.

"The original story was that the gun fell out of the owner’s jacket and discharged, but it doesn’t happen like that," DPD Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

Police say the child's mother isn't cooperating with their investigation, either.

Investigators are now seeking felony charges against the gun owner for something they say is preventable and shouldn't have happened. And it could have been worse.

"There were six other young kids in the house - any of them, or multiple, could have been shot," Fitzgerlad said.