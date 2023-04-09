Police: 5-year-old boy shot on Detroit's east side; one in custody

article

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night involving a 5-year-old boy on the city's east side.

Detroit Police say the shooting happened a little after 9 p.m. in the 19400 block of Harned Ave, near Outer Drive and Conant Street. Officials say the story keeps changing, but originally the story was that the gun fell onto the ground and shot the boy in the back.

A city medical unit down the street was able to convey the child who is in stable condition.

Six other children, ages ranging from 3 to 16 years old, as well as a woman were in the home at the time of the shooting. A 27-year-old man, believed to be a friend of the young boy's mom, is in custody.

Detroit Police say the suspect has two weapons registered to him. Investigators are still looking for the weapon that was discharged.

"Again, it's irresponsible gun ownership. Sometimes you just have to start thinking of others more than you think about yourself... and the day before Easter," said Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald. "Hopefully tomorrow the Easter bunny will be able to visit him, and he will be able to get something from him."

