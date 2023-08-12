Police: 1 dead, 2 critically injured in triple shooting on Detroit's northwest side

article

Police are investigating a triple shooting in Detroit leaving one dead and two in critical condition.

The Detroit Police Department responded to the 19900 block of Burt Rd, near Pembroke, around 9 a.m. for an argument. The argument progressed and shots were fired, police say.

Investigators say three men were shot; one fatally and two critically. A woman is in police custody.

Police have no other information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

