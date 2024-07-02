Mom killed when police chase ends with crash • 4th of July beach closures • Craig Monroe sex abuse allegations

Two children are without their mother after she was killed by a driver fleeing police in Warren over the weekend.

Katrina Shuker, a 42-year-old single mother, was the passenger in a Jeep Cherokee that was hit on 10 Mile early Saturday.

Police tried to stop three Dodge Chargers after spotting them racing on Eight Mile. However, the drivers fled, with one of them slamming into another vehicle in Madison Heights, killing Shuker.

The driver of the Jeep and two others in the Dodge Charger were taken to the hospital, according to police. The driver of the Charger was also taken to the hospital and is currently awaiting charges.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help support her family, Shuker was being driven home by a friend when the crash took place.

Warren police plan to hold a press conference about the chase and crash at noon Tuesday.

Craig Monroe accused of sexual abuse

Sports broadcaster and former Detroit Tiger, 47-year-old Craig Monroe was taken off the air, indefinitely, after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman since she was a minor.

FOX 2 confirmed with sources close to the situation that Monroe was taken off the broadcast schedule hours after a 35-year-old woman took to social media with the allegations last month.

The woman, who also reported the alleged abuse to police, says Monroe sexually assaulted her for years – starting at the age of 12, when Monroe was in his early 20s.

FOX 2 spoke with the accuser, at length, by phone. She asked to remain anonymous.

The accuser's family was Monroe’s host family while he played for a minor league baseball team in Charlotte County, Florida in the early 2000s, she said. It started with Monroe coming into her room to fondle her, and it escalated from there – eventually leading to intercourse when she was 15 years old.

FOX 2 Detroit reached out to Monroe multiple times for comment. He did not respond.

Wynter Cole-Smith kidnapping suspect pleads guilty

Rashad Maleek Trice, the man who kidnapped and killed Wynter Cole-Smith a year ago, pleaded guilty this week.

Trice entered a guilty plea to one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from the killing of 2-year-old Wynter and the assault of her mother. Authorities say Trice assaulted and stabbed Wynter's mother before fleeing with the girl on July 2, 2023.

"The scars left by Mr. Trice’s horrific and brutal crime spree will forever etch themselves on the lives he shattered," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "While nothing can ever fully heal the grief of Wynter’s family and loved ones, I hope today’s plea can be a step toward healing."

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores after a police chase, and Wynter's body was found in Detroit following a three-day search.

Trice will be sentenced on Aug. 16.

Interview with Woll murder suspect played in court

On Monday, the jury saw video of an interview with Michael Jackson-Bolanos, the man accused of murdering Samantha Woll last fall.

Jackson-Bolanos is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, and lying to a peace officer stemming from the October 2023 stabbing of the well-known Jewish leader in Detroit. Authorities say the crime happened during a robbery.

"I don't know this woman. I don't know anything about the woman," he told police during his police interrogation. "I was in the wrong place, wrong time."

Jackson-Bolanos admitted that he was in the area at the time of Woll's murder but said he had nothing to do with it. He maintained his innocence regarding home invasions or his involvement in Woll's death.

2 Metro Detroit beaches closed this holiday week

With the holiday approaching, two Metro Detroit beaches are currently closed.

St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach is closed due to unsafe bacteria levels from an unknown source. The public beach, located off of Lake St. Clair, is expected to be closed for a minimum of four days.

Stanley Beach in Oakland County is also closed. Bacteria from storm water runoff led to a three-day closure that began on Friday, June 28. As of the morning of July 2, that beach is still closed.

The Oakland County Health Division collects water samples weekly to monitor E. coli and other bacteria. The Macomb County Health Department holds biweekly tests for the same purpose. The raised levels of bacteria were discovered during these regular inspections.

The heat returns today.

Trump moves to overturn New York hush money verdict

Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing, scheduled for later this month.

The letter to Judge Juan M. Merchan cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling earlier Monday and asked the judge to delay Trump’s sentencing while he weighs the high court’s decision and how it could influence the New York case, according to the letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The lawyers argue that the Supreme Court’s decision confirmed a position the defense raised earlier in the case that prosecutors should have been precluded from introducing some evidence they said constituted official presidential acts, according to the letter.

In prior court filings, Trump contended he is immune from prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office. His lawyers did not raise that as a defense in the hush money case, but they argued that some evidence — including Trump’s social media posts about former lawyer Michael Cohen — comes from his time as president and should have been excluded from the trial because of immunity protections.