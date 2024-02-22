Mom of 11-year-old girl shot in the head during drive-by says she will be taken off life support

Video of Lamara Glenn dancing shows her just hours before she was shot early Tuesday morning.

"Basically, in 12 hours they're going to pull the plug," said Brandy Crenshaw, her mother.



Her mom says that she’s been brain-dead since early Tuesday morning when she was shot in the head. It happened while she was sleeping at her aunt’s house on Detroit’s east side during a sleepover with cousins during winter break.

Early Tuesday morning while Lamara and her cousins slept, the shooters pulled up firing 23 rounds at the home, trying to target someone inside. It is unclear why.



Within hours, Detroit police arrested four of the suspects. A fifth was arrested later.

"Today, a fifth person of interest was taken into custody. I'd like to thank the hard-working investigators and officers of the Detroit Police Department," said I would also like to thank the community for their cooperation. As stated on Tuesday, we are confident in the investigation and the direction it is headed. We will update the community on the investigation tomorrow."

Doctors at Detroit Children’s Hospital of Michigan told Crenshaw there was sadly no way to save the 11-year-old.

"Now I have nothing they took my only kid my only baby I don't have nothing," she said. "(It's something) I never imagined ever thinking about, that I would have to do to my daughter as young as she is."



Just last month she says she was watching FOX 2 and saw a story about 11-year-old Latrelle Mines, shot in a drive-by while he was skating with friends near Beaconsfield and Courville, on the city’s east side.



It turns out, Latrelle and Lamara are good friends.



"They went skating together every Saturday together four weeks ago," said Crenshaw. "And now she's in the same boat."



The suspects are connected to a car theft ring that Detroit police were already working to dismantle. that same ring tied to another homicide last week where a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in his car.



"You all deserve everything y'all get. Everything," she said. "I’m going to be at every court date."



A family forever fractured – in a split-second decision.



"My baby was an amazing. little girl, like a beautiful, wonderful girl that had a life ahead of her and it was cut short by some cowardly people," she said.

Lamara's family has set up a GoFundMe for help. CLICK HERE TO FIND IT.

Lamara Glenn, left and her mother Brandy Crenshaw.



