Mom of Armani Kelly, one of three rappers killed in abandoned building, wants blighted building torn down

The mother of Armani Kelly is demanding the building where her son and two others rappers were killed be torn down as she still waits for justice in the murder.

Lorrie Kemp is overwhelmed with grief over the loss of her son who was murdered along with two other men in an abandoned Highland Park apartment. Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens were all reported missing in January after a canceled gig at a Detroit rap club. On Feb. 3, their bodies were found in rat infested building in Highland Park.

"There’s three bodies found killed in that building and I want it torn down," Kemp said. "It’s already condemned there’s squatters and I don’t understand how a building that has squatters in it has electricity."

Kelly drove his mom's car from Oscoda to Detroit to perform with Wicker and Givens at Lounge 31. But it was abruptly canceled. The three men were soon reported missing. The three men all met while serving time and prison and Kemp hopes her son's past doesn't hinder the investigation.

"My son was in a gang in prison with the bloods. Did he tell me that? No. Did he shield that from me? Yes," she said. "I feel like they feel that because they are Black felons, that they are disposable."

FOX 2 reached out to Highland Park about the property and a spokesperson said she would get back to us with some answers. We also tried to contact the owner of the property and have not received a response.

Kemp says she also reached out to the suspected owner

"I found the person who owned it, and he says he does not want to discuss it with me and he no longer owns it, the bank does," she said.

As the wait for answers continues, Kemp plans to go to Lansing for answers.

"I’m going to call the Governor this week, sometime, and I'm going to go through all the channels," she said.

FOX 2 reached out to Michigan State Police regarding the investigation. They say there are no public updates at this time and also made it clear that no one was ever arrested or placed in custody for this case.

Kemp isn't giving up.

"I will not give up. I’m not backing down," Kemp said. "My son had a life. He had a future. And now he has nothing."