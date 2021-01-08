Mom to 7 killed in triple murder, family unsure why she was there

A mother to seven children was found shot to death with two other people at a home on Detroit's west side Friday morning and her family said they have no idea why she was even there.

Janea Fletcher, 32, was one of three people found shot to death in the 4000 block of W. Boston. The other two were identified as 35-year-old Mark Paige and 33-year-old Quillion Ford.

Detroit police spent the day outside the home to collect more evidence as the family of the victims struggles to understand what happened.

According to Sterling Jones, who lives downstairs, Paige moved in just a month ago. He's now wondering if he could have done something to stop the murders or if he would have wound up a victim himself.

"Maybe I could have stopped it If I were here but then again but maybe it would be me out here, instead of them," Jones said.

Fletcher and one of the men were inside the home while the other man was found outside around 2:30 Friday morning.

"I feel for everybody except for the person who did the killing," Jones said.

The family and investigators are trying to answer the same question.

"If anybody know anything about my neice, please feel free to let us know, please. Don’t let this be another thing swept under the rug," her aunt said.

"My daughter has 7 children from the ages of 2-17 and she dead," said Felicia Lightfoot, Fletcher's mom. "She was a beautiful lady, wasn’t a trouble maker. She was sweet - everything about her."

Fletcher’s mother and aunt also say they’re not certain what she was doing at the home and didn’t know the other people she was with. Both are hopeful that someone who knows something has the courage to give information to police.

Detroit police are still investigating and asking anyone that can please contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Again.