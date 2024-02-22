Monster Jam, Outdoorama, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Need weekend plans? Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:

Ice Fest

Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2-7 p.m.

Brown Iron Brewhouse in Royal Oak

Enjoy a hot chocolate bar, coffee bar, and rare beers around the fire during this winter fest.

Entry is free.

Learn more.

Monster Jam

Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25

Ford Field in Detroit

See the trucks race through the dirt track and hills this weekend in Detroit.

Tickets start at $20.

Get tickets.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 07: Monster truck Grave Digger during a freestyle competition of the Monster Jam Exhibition Tour at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 7, 2009 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Jam Media/LatinContent Expand

Pokemon Weekend

Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Get free Pokemon cards for every $5 spent, look for hidden Pokemon, and more all weekend.

Entry is free.

Learn more.

Outdoorama

Now through Sunday, Feb. 25

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Ready to get outside? This event is about all things outdoors. Browse boats and fishing gear, see a lumberjack show, hear from Michigan hunters who collected big bucks, and more.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children.

Get tickets.

Meet the Makers - Celebrating Black Owned Businesses

Sunday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak

Try samples from more than a dozen Black makers and buy their products at this event celebrating Black-owned business.

Learn more and see who will be there.