Monster Jam, Outdoorama, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
Need weekend plans? Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit: 

Ice Fest

  • Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2-7 p.m.
  • Brown Iron Brewhouse in Royal Oak

Enjoy a hot chocolate bar, coffee bar, and rare beers around the fire during this winter fest.

Entry is free.

Monster Jam

  • Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25
  • Ford Field in Detroit

See the trucks race through the dirt track and hills this weekend in Detroit.

Tickets start at $20.

Pokemon Weekend

  • Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25
  • Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Get free Pokemon cards for every $5 spent, look for hidden Pokemon, and more all weekend.

Entry is free. 

Outdoorama

  • Now through Sunday, Feb. 25
  • Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Ready to get outside? This event is about all things outdoors. Browse boats and fishing gear, see a lumberjack show, hear from Michigan hunters who collected big bucks, and more.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children.

Meet the Makers - Celebrating Black Owned Businesses

  • Sunday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak

Try samples from more than a dozen Black makers and buy their products at this event celebrating Black-owned business.

