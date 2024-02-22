Monster Jam, Outdoorama, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Need weekend plans? Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:
Ice Fest
- Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2-7 p.m.
- Brown Iron Brewhouse in Royal Oak
Enjoy a hot chocolate bar, coffee bar, and rare beers around the fire during this winter fest.
Entry is free.
Monster Jam
- Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25
- Ford Field in Detroit
See the trucks race through the dirt track and hills this weekend in Detroit.
Tickets start at $20.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 07: Monster truck Grave Digger during a freestyle competition of the Monster Jam Exhibition Tour at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 7, 2009 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Jam Media/LatinContent
Pokemon Weekend
- Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Get free Pokemon cards for every $5 spent, look for hidden Pokemon, and more all weekend.
Entry is free.
Outdoorama
- Now through Sunday, Feb. 25
- Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
Ready to get outside? This event is about all things outdoors. Browse boats and fishing gear, see a lumberjack show, hear from Michigan hunters who collected big bucks, and more.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children.
Meet the Makers - Celebrating Black Owned Businesses
- Sunday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak
Try samples from more than a dozen Black makers and buy their products at this event celebrating Black-owned business.
Learn more and see who will be there.